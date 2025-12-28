Lafreniere scored twice and added three assists in WHL Kamloops' 9-5 win over Calgary on Saturday.

Lafreniere logged his sixth multi-goal game of the season, but this was his best performance all year. With the burst of offense, the Oilers prospect is up to 24 goals and 20 helpers through 33 appearances. He's well on his way to surpassing the 56 points he had in 68 regular-season outings with the Blazers last year, and he's already matched his goal total from 2024-25.