Lafreniere scored twice and added an assist in WHL Kamloops' 4-3 overtime win over Vancouver on Saturday.

Lafreniere had been limited to two goals over his last five games. He's up to 41 goals and 77 points across 67 appearances this season, up from 56 points in 68 regular-season outings a year ago. Lafreniere has continued to be a high-volume shooter throughout his junior career, which bodes well for his development and offense if he can get the better of goalies at higher levels in future years.