Lafreniere scored twice in WHL Kamloops' 11-1 win over Victoria on Tuesday.

Lafreniere recently endured a four-game goal drought, but he's bounced back with three goals over his last two games. The 19-year-old winger is up to 29 goals, 30 assists and a minus-7 rating through 48 games. He's playing a role as a strong scorer on a middling team. The Oilers prospect already has a career high in points and has plenty of time to add to his totals.