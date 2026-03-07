Oilers' Tommy Lafreniere: Three points for Blazers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lafreniere scored twice and added an assist in WHL Kamloops' 8-2 win over Victoria on Friday.
Lafreniere is up to 35 goals and 69 points through 60 outings this season. He's earned six points over his last four contests after a six-game stretch from Feb. 7-21 in which he was limited to two goals. The Oilers prospect has displayed a strong scoring touch this season after being selected 83rd overall in 2025.
More News
-
Oilers' Tommy Lafreniere: Pots pair in WHL blowout win•
-
Oilers' Tommy Lafreniere: Three-point effort in WHL win•
-
Oilers' Tommy Lafreniere: Pops off with five points•
-
Oilers' Tommy Lafreniere: Collects three points for Kamloops•
-
Oilers' Tommy Lafreniere: Doesn't miss scoresheet in November•
-
Oilers' Tommy Lafreniere: Scores two goals in WHL win•