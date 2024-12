Dermott was placed on waivers by the Oilers on Thursday.

Dermott signed a contract with the Oilers just before the start of the regular season as he was on a PTO throughout training camp. The 27-year-old failed to pick up a point in 10 NHL games this season and has been a healthy scratch over the last seven games. Dermott will be sent to AHL Bakersfield if he clears waivers.