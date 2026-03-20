Frederic (undisclosed) didn't play in the third period of Thursday's game versus the Panthers, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

The Oilers did not provide an update on his status at the time of his injury or after the game. Frederic can be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's contest versus the Lightning. If Frederic can't play, Roby Jarventie will likely get into the Oilers' lineup.