Frederic scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 9-7 win over the Canucks.

Frederic has handled fourth-line minutes so far this season, and his spot in the lineup should be safe while the Oilers are battling a handful of injuries. The winger has a goal, three shots on net and six hits over two contests. Frederic is coming off an abysmal seven-point performance in 74 regular-season outings last year, so there's almost nowhere to go but up. He'll be a better source of hits and PIM than offense, but he should still be able to get into the 15-20 point range if he plays regularly.