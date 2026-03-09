Oilers' Trent Frederic: Finds twine in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Frederic scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Frederic has scored twice over his last four games to double his season total. He's now at four goals, five points, 59 shots on net, 155 hits, 47 PIM and a minus-16 rating across 61 appearances. Frederic will need to show a lot more on offense to gain trust with fantasy managers.
