Oilers' Trent Frederic: First goal of season a GWG
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Frederic scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over the Rangers.
The veteran center took advantage of a poor dump-in attempt by Urho Vaakanainen midway through the second period, getting sprung for a partial breakaway by Kasperi Kapanen and slipping the puck through Igor Shesterkin's five-hole. It was Frederic's first regular-season goal with the Oilers after being acquired from the Bruins at least season's trade deadline, and his first point in three games to begin the current campaign.
