Frederic scored a goal in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Frederic hadn't registered a point in 19 games after his goal Oct. 14 versus the Rangers. That lack of offense has kept him mostly in a third-line role with little power-play time, though his usage should tick upwards while the Oilers are forced into dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen due to cap constraints. The 27-year-old has two goals, 26 shots on net, 60 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 23 appearances.