Frederic (undisclosed) could miss some time after head coach Kris Klobach told reporters Friday, "Trent is out with an injury and I dont have a timeline," Sportsnet's Gene Principe reports.

Frederic, at a minimum, shouldn't be expected to face the Lightning on Saturday, though it could certainly be longer. Fantasy managers will have to take a wait-and-see approach and hope the team provides a true update at a later date -- something that is very rare this time of year.