Frederic scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings in Game 6.

Frederic was one of five Oilers to put up multiple points in Thursday's series-clinching win. The 27-year-old has handled a third-line role since the start of the playoffs. He's picked up three points, eight shots on net, 19 hits and an even plus-minus rating over six appearances. He'll face a team other than the Kings for the first time as an Oiler when the second-round series versus the Golden Knights begins.