Frederic will be in the lineup Thursday after he was struck in the face by the puck at practice Wednesday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Frederic had 14 stitches after Wednesday's incident. The 27-year-old will suit up on the fourth line against the Red Wings, alongside Curtis Lazar and David Tomasek. Frederic has been a dud offensively with two goals and an assist in 30 appearances, though he does have 71 hits this season.