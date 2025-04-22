Frederic logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Kings in Game 1.

The Oilers got just one regular-season appearance out of Frederic after acquiring him from the Bruins. That won't matter much if he's able to be impactful in the playoffs, and he's off to a positive start after setting up a Mattias Janmark tally in the third period. Frederic is likely to stay in a bottom-six role throughout the postseason, and that's going to make offense hard to come by on a team as top-heavy as Edmonton.