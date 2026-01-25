Frederic is in a 22-game point drought after failing to get on the scoresheet in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Capitals.

The Oilers have tried just about everything to get Frederic going -- he's been scratched twice during the slump and has also seen occasional top-six minutes, but it hasn't worked. The 27-year-old has a pitiful three points, 44 shots on net, 124 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 51 appearances. Frederic's eight-year contract with a $3.85 million cap hit is already aging like milk, though he brings some toughness even in a fourth-line role.