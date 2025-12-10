Frederic exited Wednesday's practice after suffering an undisclosed injury, Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Brar believes Frederic was struck in the face with the puck. The 27-year-old Frederic has two goals, three points, 25 PIM and 71 hits in 30 appearances this season. If he can't play Thursday versus Detroit, then Edmonton might need to call a forward up from the minors.