Jarry allowed four goals on 25 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

The Flames converted twice on the power play in the first period, and Jarry gave up an even-strength goal in each of the last two frames. The 30-year-old netminder has allowed at least four goals in four of his last five games. For the season, Jarry is 15-7-2 with a 3.07 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 25 appearances, but his numbers have been far worse in Edmonton than they were in Pittsburgh. He is poised to continue competing with Connor Ingram for playing time following the Olympic break.