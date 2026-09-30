Jarry allowed six goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Jarry didn't look sharp in his first start of the season. He had a decent preseason, but he is likely to have a short leash with the No. 1 job in Edmonton if he doesn't improve his performance. Frederik Andersen (knee) is out until at least December, but Devon Levi could leapfrog Jarry on the depth chart with a few good starts. It's not yet clear which of Jarry or Levi will get the nod for Thursday's road rematch against the Canucks.