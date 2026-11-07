Jarry (illness) will be available to play in Saturday's home clash against the Canucks, per Janson Duench of The Athletic.

Jarry missed Thursday's clash due to an illness, but he'll return to the lineup to back up Devon Levi on Saturday. Prior to the illness, Jarry put together solid numbers, compiling a 4-1-3 record, a 2.57 GAA, two shutouts and an .898 save percentage across eight appearances this season. Fantasy managers outside of deep leagues might want to hold off on adding either Levi or Jarry for the time being, as it remains to be seen how the Oilers' will divide the opportunities in net with the former back from injured reserve. However, Jarry remains a solid option in deep leagues given his recent success.