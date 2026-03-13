Jarry stopped 20 of 27 shots on goal in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Stars.

Thursday's game was not Jarry's day, as he allowed three goals in the first period before surrendering a pair of goals in each of the final two stanzas. With the loss, he now has a 16-9-2 record, a 3.40 GAA and an .883 save percentage across 29 outings this season. Since the Olympic break, Jarry has struggled with a 1-2-0 record, a 5.81 GAA and an .811 save percentage across four games. Even though he plays behind one of the league's best offenses, Jarry is hard to trust in fantasy for the time being and should only be rostered as an upside play in deep leagues. Connor Ingram will likely start the second half of Edmonton's back-to-back in Friday's clash before Jarry will have a chance to play in Sunday's game against the Predators.