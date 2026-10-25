Jarry made 24 saves in a 7-2 win or loss against Toronto on Saturday. He allowed six goals.

Jarry had no chance on the opening goal -- it went in off his own teammate. He also had no chance on an Auston Matthews goal off a cross-ice pass that was on and off the Leafs star's tape in a split second. But then there were others that were suspect, especially the Leafs final goal which went through his wickets. Jarry came into the game with two consecutive wins, but it was clear he was behind Devon Levi (undisclosed) on the depth chart. Now, he has to carry the mail in the Oil Patch until at least mid-November when Levi is expected back, barring a setback. Jarry wasn't awful Saturday, but he also wasn't a difference maker. Oilers fans and fantasy managers need to hold their collective breath in the next few weeks.