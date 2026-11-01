Jarry stopped all 18 shots on net he saw in Saturday's 4-0 shutout win over the Islanders.

After an up and down start to the 2026-27 campaign, Jarry has stepped up his game as of late, earning his second consecutive win and first shutout of the season in Saturday's game. Overall, the 31-year-old backstop is up to a 4-1-2 record, a 2.53 GAA and a .901 save percentage across seven outings this season. With Devon Levi (undisclosed) on injured reserve and Frederik Andersen (knee) still on the injured non-roster list, Jarry should continue to command the opportunities between the pipes for Edmonton, raising his fantasy value until Levi is set to return. Jarry is unbeaten in regulation over his last three outings, making him a solid streaming option in most leagues for the time being.