Jarry is scheduled to patrol the home blue paint against the Devils on Tuesday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Jarry posted his second shutout of the season and first in an Oilers jersey in Vancouver on Saturday, making 31 saves in a 6-0 win. The British Columbia native owns a 13-3-2 record, 2.64 GAA and .909 save percentage over 19 appearances between Edmonton and Pittsburgh in 2025-26. Jarry has an enticing matchup against a New Jersey club that has generated 2.57 goals per game this season, which ranks 28th in the NHL. Furthermore, the Devils are on the second half of a back-to-back after defeating the Flames 2-1 in overtime Monday, while the Oilers have been off since Sunday.