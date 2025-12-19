Jarry (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Jarry will need to be out of action for at least the next three games, though it could certainly be longer. The 30-year-old netminder has been hard to beat of late, going 7-1-1 with a 2.83 GAA in his last 10 outings for the Penguins and Oilers. With Jarry out of action, Calvin Pickard figures to carry the workload, while Connor Ingram was called up to serve as the No. 2 option.