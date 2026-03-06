Oilers' Tristan Jarry: Drawing start Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jarry will start Friday's home game against the Hurricanes, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.
Jarry has sat out the last three games after a cold spell in which he's gone 2-3-0 with a 5.47 GAA and .826 save percentage over his last six appearances. He'll have a difficult matchup in his return to the crease Friday, as the Hurricanes rank fifth in the NHL with 3.44 goals per game this year.
