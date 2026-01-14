Jarry stopped 23 of 27 shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

In his return from a lower-body injury, Jarry helped force overtime but made a crucial mistake that led to the OT winner. He left the crease to bat the puck away from Nashville captain Roman Josi, but his attempt was blocked by the opposing defenseman, who one-time a pass into the back of Edmonton's under-defended crease for the win. With the loss, Jarry now has a 12-3-2 record with a 2.80 GAA and a .903 save percentage across 18 games this season. While the game didn't end on a high note for the 30-year-old netminder, he showed flashes of steady play in his 23-save effort that could lead to success moving forward. With a high potential for wins playing behind a red-hot Oilers' offense, Jarry holds decent value in most two-goalie formats for the time being. His next chance to bounce back is Thursday against the Islanders.