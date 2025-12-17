Jarry stopped 26 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

Jarry has now defeated all 32 NHL franchises throughout his career, and although this wasn't his finest outing, he earned the win in a high-scoring matchup. Besides the win, though, there's not a lot lef to be happy about Jarry. This was his third straight game with a save percentage below the .895 mark, and he's given up seven goals on 58 shots in his first two appearances with the Oilers.