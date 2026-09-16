The Oilers expect Jarry to bounce back after he struggled following a lower-body injury in 2025-26, Janson Duench of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Jarry is the middle ground in the Oilers' three-man goalie group, which includes the experienced Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) and the young Devon Levi. Regarding the injury last year, Jarry said, "I just didn't really feel like myself. So coming off a full summer to be able to help that, strengthen that, I think it'll be a lot better for me." General manager Stan Bowman is counting on Jarry to bounce back, but the No. 1 job in Edmonton's crease remains up for grabs heading into training camp.