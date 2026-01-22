Jarry will be between the home pipes versus Pittsburgh on Thursday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Jarry will face his former Pittsburgh teammates for the second time since he was dealt to Edmonton on Dec. 12. Jarry was victorious against the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Dec.16, turning aside 26 shots in a 6-4 win in only his second game in an Edmonton uniform. Jarry is 13-4-2 with a 2.61 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 20 games with both clubs this season. The Penguins are 12th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.24 goals per game this season.