Jarry will suit up for the first time as an Edmonton Oiler, when they are on the road in Toronto on Saturday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Jarry was dealt to Edmonton with Samuel Poulin with Stuart Skinner, Brett Kulak and a second-round pick in 2029 headed to Pittsburgh. He was 9-3-1 with a 2.66 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 14 appearances with Pittsburgh. The Maple Leafs are generating 3.30 goals per game, tied for sixth in the NHL this season.