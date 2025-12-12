Jarry was traded to the Oilers from the Penguins on Friday, along with Samuel Poulin, in exchange for Stuart Skinner, Brett Kulak and a 2029 second-round pick.

Before the season started, Jarry didn't have much value on the trade market after having been sent down to the minors twice last year. Now, with the British Columbia native having seemingly rediscovered his game, going 9-3-1 with one shutout and a 2.66 GAA. The move comes as a bit of a surprise, considering the Penguins are currently holding onto a playoff spot. With Skinner coming the other way, this represents a salary dump for the Penguins, who shed two more years of Jarry at $5.375 million AAV, while getting back Skinner's expiring deal.