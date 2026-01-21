Jarry allowed two goals on 17 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.

A flurry of action saw all three goals in the game scored in a span of 3:09 during the second period. Jarry was bested by Arseny Gritsyuk and Cody Glass at the start and end of that sequence, and the Oilers' offense came up unusually flat. The 30-year-old Jarry dropped to 13-4-2 with a 2.61 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 20 appearances this season. The Oilers are set to host the Penguins on Thursday, but Jarry has not played consecutive contests yet since returning from a lower-body injury, so it's unclear if he'll get the nod versus his former team. Jarry defeated the Penguins with a 26-save effort in a 6-4 win Dec. 16 in Pittsburgh, just four days after he was traded to Edmonton.