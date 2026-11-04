Jarry stopped 31 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Devils.

Jarry had posted consecutive shutouts in his last two starts. He kept the Devils off the board in the first period, but they cashed in three times in the second and Arseny Gritsyuk had the decisive tally in the shootout. Despite the setback, Jarry has taken big strides over the last week-plus to prove he can handle the starting job while Devon Levi (undisclosed) is out. Jarry is 4-1-3 with a 2.57 GAA and an .898 save percentage across eight starts this season. The Oilers are back home for their next game, hosting the Ducks on Thursday.