Jarry sustained an apparent lower-body injury Thursday versus the Bruins, and head coach Kris Knoblauch didn't have an update on his status after the game, Gene Principe of Sportsnet reports.

Jarry left in the second period, but the Oilers were able to hold onto their lead with Calvin Pickard in goal. With no update available, it's unclear if Jarry will be healthy enough to dress for Saturday's game in Minnesota or Sunday's home matchup versus the Golden Knights. Pickard would likely start at least one of those games should Jarry be unavailable.