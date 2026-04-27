Jarry stopped 34 of 38 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks in Game 4.

Jarry had an acceptable performance by the numbers, but he let leads of 2-0 and 3-2 slip away in regulation. In overtime, he was able to slow down a Ryan Poehling shot, but it squeaked across the goal line at 2:29 of the extra session, sending the Oilers to a third straight loss and the brink of elimination. At this point, it's unclear who between Jarry and Connor Ingram will get the nod in a must-win Game 5 on Tuesday in Edmonton, but the Oilers will need whoever starts to be at their best to slow down the Ducks' high-flying offense.