Jarry stopped 30 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

Jarry delivered another strong performance, keeping Philadelphia scoreless through the first period despite facing 13 shots. He later conceded a power-play goal to Tyson Foerster and a third-period equalizer to Travis Sanheim before Evan Bouchard secured the victory in overtime. The netminder improved to 5-1-3 with a 2.50 GAA and .907 save percentage on the season. However, his fantasy value will remain matchup-based since he should continue as Edmonton's No. 2 goaltender behind Devon Lavi.