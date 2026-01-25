Jarry stopped 13 of 15 shots in relief of Connor Ingram in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Capitals.

Jarry came into the game with the Oilers trailing 3-2, and there was plenty more offense to be had on both sides. While Jarry's performance wasn't all that great, he kept things close and benefited from Connor McDavid's winning tally 47 seconds into the extra session. Jarry is 2-2-1 with 14 goals allowed on 113 shots since he returned from a lower-body injury, so he hasn't exactly been providing stability in the crease. The Oilers host the Ducks on Monday, and it's unclear which of the team's three goalies will get the nod for that one.