Jarry stopped all 24 shots he faced in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Flames.

Jarry recorded his first shutout of the season and the 24th of his NHL career, rebounding from Monday's shootout loss to Detroit. Edmonton limited Calgary's scoring opportunities, allowing the veteran netminder to deliver a relatively comfortable victory. The shutout should boost his confidence, and the Oilers' strong start to the campaign gives Jarry considerable fantasy upside as the team's undisputed No. 1 as long as Devon Levi (undisclosed) and Frederik Andersen (knee) remain sidelined. Jarry owns a 2.95 GAA and an .883 save percentage this season.