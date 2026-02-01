Jarry stopped 15 of 20 shots before he was replaced by Connor Ingram in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Wild.

Jarry was the goalie of record Saturday in another uninspiring outing. He's allowed at least four goals in four of seven appearances since returning from a lower-body injury, posting an .868 save percentage in that span. He's now 15-6-2 with a 3.02 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 24 outings this season, but his numbers with the Oilers are a much less impressive 3.59 GAA and .873 save percentage in 10 contests. That's not the stability the Oilers were looking for, though a rest during the Olympic break could do wonders as a reset for the 30-year-old. With Jarry and Connor Ingram struggling, it wouldn't be surprising to see Calvin Pickard get a look for the first time since Jan. 8 in either Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs or Wednesday's game in Calgary, though no official plans have been set.