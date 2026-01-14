Jarry will protect the road goal versus the Predators on Tuesday, Paige Martin of Oilers TV reports.

Jarry was activated off long-term injured reserve earlier in the day and will make the start. This is the second half of a back-to-back for the Oilers, who won 4-1 over the Blackhawks on Monday. Jarry missed 11 games with a lower-body injury, but it looks like he'll head a three-man goaltending committee in the immediate future.