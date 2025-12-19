Jarry (lower body) is traveling back to Edmonton to undergo further evaluation, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports Friday.

Jarry, who was injured in Thursday's clash with the Bruins, will not be available for at least Saturday's matchup with Minnesota, though it seems likely that he will be on the shelf for Sunday's home clash with Vegas as well. With Jarry on the sidelines, Calvin Pickard will likely get the nod against the Wild while Connor Ingram is expected to be recalled to serve as the backup.