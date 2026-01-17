Jarry is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Saturday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Jarry has a 12-3-2 record, 2.80 GAA and .903 save percentage in 18 outings between Pittsburgh and Edmonton this season. He stopped 23 of 27 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss to Nashville in his last start Tuesday. Vancouver ranks 28th in goals per game with 2.60 this season, and the Canucks are 0-7-2 over their last nine games.