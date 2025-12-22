Head coach Kris Knoblauch said Sunday that Jarry (lower body) is expected to miss a few weeks, Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports.

Jarry suffered a lower-body injury during Thursday's game against the Bruins and was placed on injured reserve a day later. He's slated to spend more than the minimum amount of time on IR, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him sidelined until at least early January. Calvin Pickard should serve as the Oilers' primary netminder in Jarry's absence, while Ingram will be available as a backup.