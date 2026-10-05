Jarry will start Saturday's road game against San Jose, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Jarry and Devon Levi have shared time in the crease to begin the year, and that trend will continue during the Oilers' second week of regular-season play. Levi will draw a third consecutive start Wednesday in Anaheim, while Jarry will make his second start of the year Saturday. Jarry wasn't particularly sharp during his Opening Night start, as he allowed six goals on 23 shots (.739 save percentage) in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks at home.