Jarry is slated to start Thursday's road game against Boston, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Jarry has picked up wins in each of his first two starts with his new team, posting a 3.50 GAA and .879 save percentage during that time. He'll attempt to remain effective against the Bruins, who are scoring 3.26 goals per game, which ranks seventh in the NHL.

