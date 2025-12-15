Jarry is expected to be between the pipes on the road against the Penguins on Tuesday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Jarry will be squaring off with the Penguins just days after being traded away from Pittsburgh. With a win, the British Columbia native will have defeated all 32 NHL franchises in his career. In his Oilers debut, Jarry stopped 25 of 28 shots in a victory over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.