Jarry is set to start on the road against Calgary on Wednesday, per Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.

Jarry has a 15-6-2 record, 3.03 GAA and .895 save percentage in 24 outings between Pittsburgh and Edmonton this campaign. He's struggled recently, allowing at least four goals in three of his past four appearances. A game against Calgary might help Jarry bounce back. The Flames have gone 1-4-2 while averaging just 1.71 goals per game across their past seven outings.