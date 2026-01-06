Oilers' Tristan Jarry: Shifts to LTIR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jarry (lower body) was moved to long-term injured reserve Tuesday.
Jarry has already missed seven games due to his lower-body issue, so his shift to LTIR doesn't significantly impact his recovery timeline. Since being acquired by the Oilers via trade, the 30-year-old backstop went 3-0-0 despite a 3.08 GAA. Until Jarry is given the all-clear, Connor Ingram and Calvin Pickard figure to hold down the netminding duties.
