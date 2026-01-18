Jarry posted a 31-save shutout in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Canucks.

It was a close game in the first period, but the Oilers netted all six of their goals in the second. Jarry cruised from there, claiming his first shutout as an Oiler in the process. He's stopped 54 of 58 shots over two games since he returned from a lower-body injury, going 1-0-1 in that those contests. He's now at a 13-3-2 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 19 appearances this season. Jarry is the head of a three-goalie committee right now, so he'll likely get the full day off for Sunday's game versus the Blues before presumably getting the nod Tuesday at home against the Devils.