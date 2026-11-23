Jarry stopped 23 of 27 shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

The Oilers went ahead 4-1 early in the third period, but Jarry wasn't able to make the lead hold. It was an unfortunate situation, as he had sat out the last three games despite winning his previous two starts. Devon Levi has seen the starting role lately, and Jarry won't claw back much playing time with collapses like this one. On the year, Jarry is 6-1-4 with a 2.57 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 11 starts. The Oilers are set for a big matchup against the Golden Knights in Edmonton on Tuesday.